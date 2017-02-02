Priyanka Chopra’s emotional appeal for child rights

The actress added that this issue requires world’s urgent attention because “every action counts”.Priyanka was recently announced as UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador to promote child rights. (Reuters)

Actress Priyanka Chopra has made a heartfelt appeal to bring the world’s attention to the abysmal state of child rights. The 34-year-old actress posted a short video on Twitter highlighting the woes of troubled children across the globe and captioned it as, “I NEED YOU…”

Priyanka said, “Forty-eight million children across the world are going through terrible conflicts and disasters. They need you.” The “Quantico” actress urged her fans and followers to visit UNICEF’s link Humanitarian Action plan for Children for 2017 and to extend their support in helping these children in the time of ordeal.

The actress added that this issue requires world’s urgent attention because “every action counts”.Priyanka was recently announced as UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador to promote child rights.

She shared the stage at the United Nations Headquarters in New York with renowned personalities such as David Beckham, Orlando Bloom, Jackie Chan and Millie Bobby Brown.