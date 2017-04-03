Priyanka Chopra named No. 2 in World’s Most Beautiful Women’s list for 2017 by Buzznet; Beyonce tops

Website Buzznet in its World’s Most Beautiful Women of 2017 list says that Priyanka has emerged No. 2 after receiving a huge number of votes in a poll that it conducted (Image Courtesy: Indian Express)

Not just Bollywood, it seems like the entire world is gaga over Priyanka Chopra. Website Buzznet in its World’s Most Beautiful Women of 2017 list says that Priyanka has emerged No. 2 after receiving a huge number of votes in a poll that it conducted. The noteworthy aspect of the finding is that the Bollywood actress, who has taken to US filmdom with elan, has replaced long-time favourites Angelina Jolie, and Emma Watson too.

After receiving the ‘title’ of being the ‘2nd Most Beautiful Woman of 2017’, Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to express her gratitude and also praised Beyonce for being the undisputed number one. Others whom Priyanka has beaten include Emma Stone, Michelle Obama and Gigi Hadid.

“Thank u @BUZZNET and all who voted. @Beyonce is my number1 too!!”

From Bollywood to Hollywood, 34-year-old Priyanka has set a high benchmark for other actors to follow. No one can deny the fact that apart from making wise career moves, Priyanka has toiled hard to reach the position where she has gained worldwide recognition. There is a reason why we call Priyanka as the one having beauty with brains and she has proved it yet again. Earlier, Priyanka was recognised as the hottest woman in the world by a leading magazine namely, Maxim India.

“She has smartly chalked out her career because once you’re above 30, you know your chances are bleak in Bollywood and you are very selectively chosen for a particular role or a film. So when Priyanka crossed the 30s, she started venturing out in Hollywood, did shows, cut albums and tried different things in the West and gradually she became stable. I’d say it was a very progressive and well-planned career strategy” trade analyst Atul Mohan told Hindustan Times.

Priyanka Chopra will soon be making her much awaited debut in Baywatch which has been directed by Seth Gordon, starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass.