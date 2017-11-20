Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi dead at 72; Congress strongman was in coma since 2008

Former Information and Broadcasting Minister and veteran Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi today passed away in Delhi

Former Information and Broadcasting Minister and veteran Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi today passed away at a private hospital in Delhi, according to reports. Dasmunsi, who was also Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, had suffered a massive cardiac arrest in 2008 that severely damaged one part of his brain because of the prolonged disruption of oxygen supply. He is survived by his wife MP Deepa Dasmunsi and son Priyadeep Dasmuni. Dasmunsi was an avid follower of sports and a long-time head of All India Football Federation.

Congress has condoled the death. “Our deepest condolences on the passing of respected Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, our veteran Congress leader and former union minister. He will be greatly remembered for his contributions, especially to Indian Football,” the party said on its Twitter handle.

“He had been critically ill since the past one month and succumbed to the illness at 12.10 pm. His family members including wife Deepa Dasmunsi and their son were at his bedside at that time,” Apollo hospital authorities said.

Dasmunsi was in coma since 2008. Blood supply to a part of his brain was cut off causing irreversible damage during the cardiac arrest. His body systems were functional but he breathed through a tracheostomy tube attached to his neck and was fed through a PEG tube in his stomach. All basic life functions like breathing, blood pressure, sleep awake cycle were stable but he was not conscious of his surroundings.

Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi was an MP from Raiganj, West Bengal. The constituency is now represented by his wife Deepa.

The influence of Dasmunsi in West Bengal politics can be gauged from the fact that he featured on the Congress’s 90-member campaign committee for the 2016 West Bengal assembly elections. Till then he was in coma.