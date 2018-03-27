Privatisation: UP power employees to go on strike today

Opposing the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to privatise power distribution in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Moradabad, around 1 lakh employees and engineers from the power sector have decided to go on a strike and boycott work on Tuesday. (IE)

Opposing the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to privatise power distribution in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Moradabad, around 1 lakh employees and engineers from the power sector have decided to go on a strike and boycott work on Tuesday. Employees said they would indefinitely strike work if the process of privatisation of power distribution in these five cities is not rolled back. Power sector employees under the banner of Uttar Pradesh Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukt Samiti (power employees joint action committee) on Monday raised doubts on the fairness of the exercise and said in privatising the best revenue giving cities, the government is, in effect, privatising profits and nationalising losses.

Samiti convener Shailendra Dubey said only shift personnel working on system control, generating stations and grid sub-stations would be exempted from the strike so that the grid is not put in danger. “In a way, the state government would be giving away its commercial profits from the best commercial and industrialised cities to private companies while keeping the low revenue ones to itself, thereby helping in privatising profits of UPPCL, while keeping the loss-making towns and cities to itself,” he said.