Private firm to face action for using Jammu and Kashmir tourism logo in mobile app

The company, Co Rovers Private Ltd, claims to facilitate Amarnath pilgrims through its mobile app which carries the state tourism department logo. (Photo: IE)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to take action against a private firm for allegedly using the state tourism department logo for its mobile app. The company, Co Rovers Private Ltd, claims to facilitate Amarnath pilgrims through its mobile app which carries the state tourism department logo. According to the tourism department spokesperson, the logo of the department has been used without seeking approval of the concerned authorities. He said the department vehemently opposed the usage of the name of tourism department without any approval from the concerned authorities. The mobile app of the Mumbai-based company has no association with Jammu tourism and the directorate has taken cognisance of the breach of sovereignty of authority as well as intrusion into the personal space of the department, he said. “Appropriate action is being initiated separately against Co Rovers Pvt Ltd for audacious act. The department does not endorse any of the comments or content appearing in electronic and print media associated with the said app,” he said. “Any person utilising the services of the app launched by Co Rovers shall do so at her and his own risk,” he added.