Prince Charles in India to invite PM Narendra Modi for Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

Britain’s Prince Charles arrived here today on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invite him for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) to be held next year in the UK. Accompanied by his wife Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, Charles landed here this afternoon. The visit is a part of their 10-day tour of four nations — Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and India. Ahead of the visit, the external affairs ministry had said it is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. Climate change, sustainable development goals, economic cooperation and the upcoming CHOGM, which will take place in April 2018 in the UK are among the issues to be discussed during the meeting between the Prince and Prime Minister Modi.

“An assembled ‘Elephant Parade’ greet Their Royal Highnesses in the garden of the British High Commissioner’s Residence,” tweeted the Clarence House, official Twitter handle of the Prince and the Duchess. “The elephant family sculptures will be taken to Mumbai to raise awareness of the charity’s mission to help protect Asian elephants,” the Clarence House said in another tweet.