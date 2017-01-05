Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Patna today to attend 350th ‘Prakash Parv’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will visit Patna to attend the closing function of the 350th ‘Prakash Parv’ at the iconic Gandhi Maidan. (Reuters image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will visit Patna to attend the closing function of the 350th ‘Prakash Parv’ at the iconic Gandhi Maidan. The function has been organised to commemorate 350th birth anniversary of Guru Govind Singh Ji Maharaj. Prime Minister Modi will take part in several programmes at Gandhi Maidan, where makeshift Gurudwara has been set up and Holy Gurugranth Sahib has been installed in view of the celebrations. He will also release special commemorative stamps on Prakash Parv.

The 350th Prakash Parv will end today. Besides PM Modi, Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal several Union Minsters including Ravi Shankar Prasad , Ram Vilas Paswan and other dignitaries will participate the Prakash parv celebrations.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has conducted an aerial survey of Patna to oversee arrangements for the ongoing Prakash Parv to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, for which lakhs of devotees from across the world have arrived in the Bihar capital. Kumar took an aerial view of three tent cities located at Gandhi Maidan, Bypass and Kangana ghat where Sikh devotees are staying during the 350th Prakash Parv.

(With agency inputs)