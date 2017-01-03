Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate 104th Indian Science Congress in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate ‘Pride of India’ exhibition coinciding the event. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 104th Indian Science Congress at Tarakarama Stadium of Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh today. He will address the gathering of eminent scientists including Nobel laureates on the occasion.

The theme for the five-day event is ‘Science and Technology for National Development’.

The Prime Minister will also felicitate Nobel laureates at the conclave. Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate ‘Pride of India’ exhibition coinciding the event.

It is the second time that Tirupati is hosting the Indian Science Congress, the first being in 1983 when the 70th Science Congress was held. The prestigious event is known to track the science and technology progress made in the past and act as a guiding light for the years to come.

With a huge participation of 12,000 scientists from across the country, 200 scientists from abroad and Nobel laureates from the US, Japan, France, Israel and Bangladesh, the mega event is expected to prepare a road map for the country.

Topics in the plenary include making Science and Technology relevant to the society by setting national priority areas, steps for ushering in economic development, with due focus on higher education and collaborative activities.

The 104th Indian Science Congress will also witness Children Science Congress to be held from January 4 to 6 at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam aimed at highlighting the need to create awareness about science among children and elders.

A thick blanket of security has been thrown over the temple city in view of the Prime Minister’s visit and the Science Congress.