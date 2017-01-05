Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays obeisance on ‘Prakash Parv’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid obeisance to 10th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji as the nation celebrates 350th Prakash Parv. (ANI Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid obeisance to 10th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji as the nation celebrates 350th Prakash Parv.”Guru Gobind Singh ji was blessed with indomitable courage and tremendous knowledge. His bravery is etched in the heart and mind of every Indian,” the PM tweeted. In a series of tweets, PM Modi has said, “Guru Gobind Singh ji was blessed with indomitable courage & tremendous knowledge. His bravery is etched in the heart & mind of every Indian .

PM Modi will visit Patna to attend the closing function of the 350th ‘Prakash Parv’ at the iconic Gandhi Maidan. The function has been organised to commemorate 350th birth anniversary of Guru Govind Singh Ji Maharaj. “Delighted to be a part of #350thPrakashParv celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh ji in Patna today,” PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi will take part in several programmes at Gandhi Maidan, where makeshift Gurudwara has been set up and Holy Gurugranth Sahib has been installed in view of the celebrations. He will also release special commemorative stamps on Prakash Parv. The 350th Prakash Parv will end today.