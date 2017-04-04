Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourns vocalist Kishori Amonkar’s death; shares film based on her

Kishori Amonkar, who was fondly known as Tai, died late Monday at her home in central Mumbai. (YouTube)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of renowned Indian classical vocalist Kishori Amonkar on Tuesday. Amonkar, who was fondly known as Tai, died late Monday at her home in central Mumbai after a brief illness at the age of 84. One of the known faces of the Jaipur “gharana” Amonkar was honored by the government with two of the country’s top civilian honors. On demise of the veteran singer, PM Modi posted tweet reading “Demise of Kishori Amonkar is an irreparable loss to Indian classical music. Deeply pained by her demise. May her soul rest in peace.” The PM also shared the film “Bhinna Shadja” that is based on the unparalleled contributions of Amonkar. “The works of Kishori Amonkar will always remain popular among people for years to come,” Modi said in his next tweet.

Demise of Kishori Amonkar is an irreparable loss to Indian classical music. Deeply pained by her demise. May her soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2017

The works of Kishori Amonkar will always remain popular among people for years to come. http://t.co/iGFxmy8Mlj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2017

In her singing career spanning seven decades, Amonkar was revered as ‘Gaan-Saraswati’. Belonging to the Jaipur Gharana, she was conferred the Padma Vibhushan and Sahitya Akademi Award among many others. Amonkar’s career as a classical vocalist grew in the 1960s and 70s. Prior to this, she briefly stopped performing because of an illness that affected her ability to sing.She was a performer of the classical genre khyal and the light classical genres thumri and bhajan and considered one of the pre-eminent representatives of Hindustani classical music. She also sang for the 1990 Hindi film Drishti. After she was developed with interest in film music, Amonkar sang playback for the 1964 movie Geet Gaya Patharon Ne, but reportedly returned to classical music thereafter because of unpleasnt experiences with the film industry.

