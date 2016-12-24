Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiates rail infrastructure projects in Maharashtra; here are the details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a day visit to Maharashtra and the major highlight of his visit to the state is to initiate various infrastructure projects in Mumbai and Pune. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a day visit to Maharashtra and the major highlight of his visit to the state is to initiate various infrastructure projects in Mumbai and Pune. Modi has made some major announcements for the developments of two metro corridors and other projects in the state. Even the Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, over his tweets has thanked the Prime Minister for launching the projects costing Rs 55,000 crores for Mumbai and Rs 22,000 crores for Maharashtra.

Soon after Modi’s declaration, Prabhu took it to Twitter and informed the country about the details of the same. In a series of tweets, he highlighted about the railway transformation plans.

Prabhu said that Modi’s dynamic leadership is providing a continuous inspiration and support to work for transformation of Indian Railways. “The underinvestment in Railways infrastructure was creating bottle-necks. We are changing that. Chalked out and working on a 5 year plan of Rs.8.5 Lakh Cr capex.”

He further said that the works will go a long way in providing comfort to commuters of Mumbai suburban network and create infrastructure for meeting tomorrow’s demand.

Commenting on the Mumbai Urban Transport Project, Prabhu said that Phase III works include quadrupling of Virar-Dahanu Road line and will also provide extension of suburban services from Churchgate to Dahanu Road. Panvel-Karjat double line suburban corridor will cater to the significant urbanisation and population growth in recent years in this area, he added further.

Prabhu also highlighted that the development will also provide alternate route from Karjat to CSTM via Panvel which will be shorter by 23 km than the existing route. Elevated Airoli-Kalwa corridor will reduce congestion and save commuters’ time. Passengers commuting from Kalyan to Vashi/ Panvel can travel by passing Thane.

The government will also be procuring 565 new coaches to meet the future demand and these coaches will have aesthetic internal design and comfortable seats.

Prabhu also tweeted about the exchanged Joint Venture (JV) agreement with the Maharashtra government. He said that the partnership with state government will give impetus to Rail infrastructure at a brisk pace.