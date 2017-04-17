PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Kiran Multispeciality Hospital in Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Kiran Multi Super Speciality Hospital and Research Centre, built by a private trust. (ANI image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Kiran Multi Super Speciality Hospital and Research Centre, built by a private trust, according to reports. “Tomorrow in Surat, will inaugurate a multi-speciality hospital at Katargam and a diamond manufacturing unit at Ichhapore,” PM Modi had tweeted. The Prime Minister is in Gujarat on a two-day visit that began yesterday. Apart from inaugurating the hospital, PM Modi will attend a raft of events and inaugurate a slew of schemes and projects on Monday.

PM Modi will “lay the foundation of various irrigation schemes & inaugurate a drinking water scheme that will benefit people living in Tapi district.” In Botad, PM Modi will dedicate to the “nation Phase 1 (Link-2) of SAUNI Yojana & lay foundation stone of Phase 2 (Link 2) of SAUNI Yojana.” “Tomorrow in Botad, will also witness the historic welcoming of the waters of the Narmada into the Krishna Sagar Lake,” PM Modi had written on the microblogging site. PM Modi will also visit Silvassa town in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, where he will address a gathering apart from inaugurating a few projects. “In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, will inaugurate government projects & distribute sanction letters to beneficiaries of various Govt. initiatives,” PM Modi tweeted. In Bajipura, PM Modi will inaugurate SUMUL cattle field plant and lay foundation stone for other projects at SUMUL Dairy.

Notably, in August last year, Modi inaugurated the first phase of ambitious Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (Sauni) Project from Jamnagar. Under this project, which is divided in four phases, the Gujarat government plans to fill 115 dams of Saurashtra region with overflowing water of Sardar Sarovar Dam across river Narmada through a web of pipeline network.

This is Modi’s second visit to his home state this year. He had visited Gandhinagar on March 8 to address women sarpanchs from across the country on International Women’s Day.

