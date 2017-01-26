Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the nation on 68th Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day. (ANI image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day. PM Modi took to twitter to greet the nation. “Republic Day greetings to everyone,” the PM tweeted.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the Chief Guest of the Republic Day parade. The 68th Republic Day Parade will showcase India’s military strength and achievements in a range of areas and its diverse culture at the Rajpath.

People across India on Thursday celebrated the 68th Republic Day to mark the adoption of its own Constitution on January 26 in 1950, which was the consequence of tireless efforts by the drafting committee headed by Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar or “Father of Indian Constitution”.

As people gear up to celebrate the occasion, the national capital has been brought under ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil for the Republic Day celebrations and police using anti-drone technology to thwart any aerial attack.