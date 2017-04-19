Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for BJP core meet, Babri Masjid likely to be on agenda

PM Narendra Modi has called for BJP core meet. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for a BJP core meet in the Babri masjid case. Earlier today, the Supreme Court had restored the criminal conspiracy charged against to leaders of the Bhartiya Janata Party, such as Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti in the case concerning the demolition of the Babri masjid. The Supreme Court also made abundantly clear that it would not grant any adjournment in the case under normal circumstances, and no judge, hearing the case would be transferred. The SC further directed that there would be no case filed against Kalyan Singh, who currently serves as the Governor of Rajasthan. The top ministers of the BJP government are known to be rushing for the meet. The situation in Kashmir might also be discussed in the meet.