Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to meet with allies today to discuss strategy

This move will strengthen BJP’s roots in every state and will also spread a positive message

In an unprecedented move, BJP(Bharatiya Janata Party) will hold a grand meeting with its allies including leaders from 31 regional and smaller parties from across the country, in New Delhi on Monday. This is the second ever meeting of BJP with its coalition partners.

The meeting will be held at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra, Chanakyapuri. Around 50 leaders will be present at the venue and the meeting will continue in the presence of president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a party leader, this move will strengthen BJP’roots in every state and will also spread a “positive message” about the Modi government, The Indian Express reported. He also added, “Apart from boosting coordination between the NDA allies, this meeting will bolster the BJP’s attempts win more seats in 2019(Lok Sabha polls).”

This meeting comes days after Amit Shah had asked its party’s MP’s to work on strengthening the roots of their party in across the country. The move will prove significant for the upcoming presidential elections. After its landslide victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, BJP is now in a position to choose a President of their choice.

While talking to The Indian Express, BJP leader Ram Madhav has said that the BJP could go for a person who “enjoys broader consensus and of whom largely all the parties are supportive” will be chosen.

Shiv Sena, SAD, LJP and members of the North-East Democratic Alliance – Naga People’s Front and Sikkim Democratic Front, are among few parties likely to attend the meeting.