Prime accused in Nabha jail-break case arrested: Punjab Police

Punjab Police have arrested one of the prime accused from here in the sensational Nabha jailbreak case and recovered a revolver and cartridges from his possession. “Amandeep Dhothian was arrested on a tip-off near the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) complex here late last night,” outgoing Jalandhar Commissioner of Police (CP) Arpit Shukla said today.

He said police also recovered a .32 bore revolver, seven live cartridges, four SIM cards and Rs 5,000 from his possession.

He was one of the “most wanted” gangsters in the state, Shukla said. Dhothian is facing 26 heinous cases across the state and one of the prime accused in the Nabha jailbreak case, he said. With his arrest, Punjab Police have so far nabbed four of the total six escapees from Nabha jail.

Besides Dhothian, others who were arrested in the recent past are Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, KLF militant Harminder Singh Mintoo and Neeta Deol. Those who are still to be arrested are gangster Vicky Gounder and militant Kashmir Singh.

In a sensational jailbreak, a group of armed men stormed the Nabha jail in police uniforms and managed to free six prisoners – Harminder Singh Mintoo and Kashmir Singh, both terrorists, and gangsters Dhothian, Vicky Gounder, Gurpreet Sekhon and Neeta Deol – from the maximum security jail at Nabha in Patiala district on November 27 last year.

Mintoo was nabbed from Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi while Deol was arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh (MP) early this year.