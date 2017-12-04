Previous governments did not try to resolve UP, Uttarakhand issues, says CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today accused the previous governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and at the Centre of not making any efforts to resolve the disputes between the two neighbouring states. (PTI)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today accused the previous governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and at the Centre of not making any efforts to resolve the disputes between the two neighbouring states. Speaking to reporters here, Rawat said, “The previous state governments and at the (one at the) Centre deliberately tried to delay resolving the problems. But, the current governments of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre believe in resolving the disputes. Time has now come to resolve all the disputes.” Rawat is in Gorakhpur and will be the chief guest at tomorrow’s founder’s day celebration of Maharana Pratap Shikshan Sansthan. Referring to the Gujarat Assembly elections, Rawat said, “Time has come for the Congress to go. It has been wiped off in the mayoral elections in UP, and the same will happen in Gujarat assembly elections.”