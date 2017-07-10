Pressure mounts on Lalu Yadav son, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav to quit; crucial RJD meet underway in Patna

Lalu’s son, Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, is under pressure to step down after CBI booked him under corruption charges. (IE image)

A crucial Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) meet is underway in Patna, Bihar that comes in the wake of a number of CBI raids being launched regarding alleged coruption in recent days. As per initial inputs, the current crisis in RJD, heightened after CBI carried out a raid on 12 locations linked to Lalu Yadav family on Friday, is being discussed in the meeting. The Indian Express reports that Lalu’s son, Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, is under pressure to step down after CBI booked him under corruption charges. RJD’s alliance partner Janata Dala United, led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has maintained silence on the entire row so far. Nitish Kumar too has called for a party meeting later in the day. Earlier on Friday, CBI teams had raided 12 locations linked to Lalu Yadav family in a case of alleged corruption during his term as Railway Minister. The RJD supremo, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi were booked by the CBI for alleged irregularities in tender allotment to a private firm Sujata Hotels for the maintenance and functioning of BNR hotels in Ranchi and Puri. Later on Saturday, Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar came under probe for an alleged Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate raided three properties linked to Misa followed by hours-long questioning with the former and her husband Shailesh.

Lalu has alleged the action by central agencies was political vendetta being carried out at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. Lalu, lambasting ruling Modi government, said, “When I came to know about the raids this morning, I told my children (Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav and health minister Tej Pratap Yadav) and wife that they should welcome the CBI officials and allow them to search whatever they were looking for,” Lalu said during a press conference at State Guest House in Morabadi. “It was not fair on the part of the CBI to raid the houses of my children in my absence.”