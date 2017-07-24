Presidential swearing in ceremony live streaming: Ram Nath Kovind to take oath as President of India; Date, time, when and where to watch event

Here is the complete details of the swearing-in ceremony which is all set to take place tomorrow. (Image: PTI)

Presidential swearing in ceremony live streaming: President elect Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday will take oath as the 14th President of India in New Delhi. The event will be graced by eminent personalities. Sworn in by the Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, Kovind will be the second person from Dalit community to hold the top constitutional position. Both President Pranab Mukherjee and President-elect will arrive in the Central Hall of Parliament in a ceremonial procession. Kovind’s swearing in will take place a day after the term of incumbent Mukherjee ends. NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind had defeated UPA nominee Meira Kumar in the Presidential election. Here is the complete details of the swearing-in ceremony which is all set to take place tomorrow.

i. The ceremony of assumption of President’s office by Kovind, will be held from 12:15 PM in the Central Hall of Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday. The event can be watched live on Doordarshan and other TV channels.

ii. As Ram Nath Kovind becomes the Sovereign head of largest democracy in the world, the oath taking ceremony will be attended by the Prime Minister, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Chief Justice of India and Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

iii. The event will also be graced by the Members of Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, Heads of Diplomatic Missions, Members of Parliament and Principal Civil and Military Officers of the Government of India.

iv. The President and the President-elect will arrive in the Central Hall in a ceremonial procession.

v. A 21- gun salute will be fire after Kovind takes the Oath of office in the presence of the Chief Justice of India, a 21-Gun Salute will be fired.

vi. The 14th President of India will deliver an address.

vii. As per Kovind’s desire, he will head to visit Raj Ghat before he enters Rashtrapti Bhawan, reported Indian Express. Even Pranab Mukherjee had also begun his tenure with paying a visit to the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

viii. After the conclusion of the ceremony Kovind will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to him in the forecourt. Even the outgoing president will be extended courtesies here.