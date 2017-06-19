Presidential Elections 2017: Will seek support of all major political parties, says Ram Nath Kovind

Presidential Elections: The NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind today said he will meet leaders of major political parties and seek their support to emerge as a ‘consensus candidate’ for the coveted post.(PTI)

The NDA’s presidential nominee and Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind today said he will meet leaders of major political parties and seek their support to emerge as a ‘consensus candidate’ for the coveted post. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah after he arrived here in the evening from Patna following the BJP’s decision to project him as the ruling NDA candidate as the Head of the State. Kovind said he was a “small citizen” entrusted with a big responsibility. “All those who are members of the electoral college…I will meet leaders of major political parties and seek their support…I hope that every citizen will support me,” he said. After meeting Modi, Kovind briefly visited the Bihar Niwas where he declined to answer any question from the media and only said, “I thank everyone.” Non-NDA parties like BJD, TRS and YSRCP have announced their support to the Dalit leader. Kovind is likely to file his nomination on June 23. If elected, which appears to be a certainty, the 71-year-old former lawyer would be only the second Dalit to occupy the Rashtrapati Bhavan after K R Narayanan.