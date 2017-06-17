Presidential Elections 2017: Will appeal Opposition to declare candidate, if Modi government fails to make an announcement by June 20, says Sitaram Yechury

“If the government doesn’t come up with a name for Presidential polls by 20 June, will appeal other opposition parties to meet and declare candidate by 21 June,” Yechury said. (Express photo)

Presidential Election 2017: Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) leader Sitaram Yechury on Saturday said that if Narendra Modi government fails to come up with a name for Presidential Elections by 20th June, he will appeal opposition parties to declare their candidate for the same, news agency Asian News Internation (ANI) reported. “If the government doesn’t come up with a name for Presidential polls by 20 June, will appeal other opposition parties to meet and declare candidate by 21 June,” Yechury said. Yesterday, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu had met Yechury at CPI(M)’s Delhi office to discuss the possible candidate for the 2017 Presidential election. After the meet, Yechury told PTI that Singh and Naidu didn’t propose any name for the top post. He said,”a candidate should have impeccable secular credentials,” repeating his party’s stand. Prior to Yechury, Singh and Naidu had met the Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at her residence to discuss the same.

The meeting lasted for just 30 minutes. After meeting, Yechury told media persons that the BJP panel (Rajnath and Venkaiah) will meet them again. When asked about the efforts for consensus, Yechury said,”there has to be some name (proposed) to arrive at a consensus,”. Hectic parleys are being held as President Pranab Mukherjee’s term ends next month on July 24 and the election is scheduled to take place on July 17.