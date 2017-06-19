Presidential elections 2017: PM Narendra Modi to hold BJP parliamentary board meeting for final nomination of candidates today

The party has also called a meeting of all those MLAs and MPs who would propose and second the name of official candidates for both President and Vice-President posts. (Image: PTI)

Presidential elections 2017: Over a possible announcement of candidates for the upcoming Presidential polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a parliamentary board meeting headed by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at around 12 noon today, reported ANI. BJP throughout the beginning has kept it a secret and after various meetings with its allies and opposition parties, the name of the candidate might be made known. Party’s senior leader and Union urban development minister Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday said, “We have consulted allies and opposition parties in detail. The parliamentary board will now consider possible nominees and announce a decision in the next couple of days.” The party has also called a meeting of all those MLAs and MPs who would propose and second the name of official candidates for both President and Vice-President posts.

As per PTI, BJP allies including Ramvilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Upendra Kushwaha led Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have already given a free hand to PM Modi over the candidate selection, saying they would support it. The saffron party, which leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has earlier claimed that it already has majority votes and were very confident that it will be their candidate who will become the next President of India.

BJP is leaving no stones unturned and has been aggressively organising meetings to garner support from its allies across the nation. In regards to the same, Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK has already announced its support to the party, PTI had reported earlier saying that it is also speculated that even other parties who are unaligned to any faction, would also render its support to the BJP. Congress, on the other hand, is trying its best to counter the winning claims of the ruling party and is all set to announce their own candidate in alliance with several other parties including Trinamool Congress (TMC), Janata Dal United (JDU) and others.