Presidential election results: Setback for Congress as MLAs from Gujarat, Goa voted in favour of Ram Nath Kovind

As many as 8 members of the Congress party voted in favour of Kovind in Gujarat and three of its MLA cross-voted in Goa. (Image: PTI)

Presidential election results: As India on Thursday got its 14th President as NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind, the Presidential election was indeed yet another humiliating setback for Sonia Gandhi-led Congress party. As per a report by Indian Express, the election witnessed huge cross-voting in various states and most of them were in favour of Kovind. As many as 8 members of the Congress party voted in favour of Kovind in Gujarat and three of its MLA cross-voted in Goa. The news might be highly shocking for the party as Gujarat is scheduled for Assembly elections after four months.

Another report of cross-voting came from Maharashtra, where Opposition candidate Meira Kumar managed to bag only 77 votes. Congress and NCP have 83 MLAs, Samajwadi Party (SP) and one CPI (M) has one, AIMIM has two and Peasants and Workers Party of India has three MLAs in the state. The report further quoted Ashok Chavan, the Congress spokesperson in Maharashtra saying that it was difficult to find out that who had cross-voted, as there was no whip. However, some relief came for Congress as it claims that in Rajashthan, where Assembly elections are due in 2018, six Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs voted in favour of Kumar.

As per the Indian Express report, here is a detailed cross-voting numbers across the country:

i. Kovind managed to get 11 votes in West Bengal. BJP has 3 MLAs here and was expecting 5 votes. It is not clear where it got the remaining votes from.

ii. Ideally Kumar should have got 73 votes in Uttar Pradesh (Samajwadi Party 47, BSP 19, Congress 7), but got only 65. Kovind got 335 votes.

iii. Even in Delhi, 2 of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs voted in favour of the NDA candidate. The BJP-led alliance, which has 6 MLAs in the Assembly, got 6 votes.

iv. In Assam, Kumar should have got 39 votes, but managed to get only 35. The BJP, which was expecting 87, but it got 91 votes in total.

v. In Arunachal Pradesh, where the entire Congress Legislature Party barring former chief minister Nabam Tuki left the party, the Congress got 3 votes. Congress has one 1 MLA here.

You might also want to see this:

There has been rift within the Congress party in Gujarat for some time now. According to Indian Express report, Opposition leader Shankersinh Vaghela is not happy with the party leadership for not selecting as the chief ministerial candidate for the Assembly elections due in December.

When asked about reason behind such as massive cross-voting, Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala claimed that the unity of Opposition was intact. He rather said that the BJP had claimed that Kovind would get 70 per cent votes, but managed to get only 65. “There has been cross-voting in favour of Meira Kumar also. In Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Nagaland…entire figures are still not available…we shall examine them,” he said.