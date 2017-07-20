Presidential Election result 2017: From PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi to Amit Shah, politicians across party lines congratulate Ram Nath Kovind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his message to Kovind said Best wishes for a fruitful & inspiring tenure. (PIB)

Presidential Election result 2017: Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Ram Nath Kovind right after he beat former Lok Sabha Speaker Mira Kumar in the race to the highest office in the land. President elect Kovind has received congratulatory messages from across party lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his message to Kovind said Best wishes for a fruitful & inspiring tenure. The Prime Minister also thanked opposition’s Presidential Candidate Meira Kumar for her spirited campaign in the race to Raisina Hill. Right after Anoop Mishra declared the results of the election Meira, who had opposed Kovind in the elections, became one of the first people to congratulate him. Kumar said, ”My best wishes to Kovind, as it has fallen on him to uphold the Constitution in both letter and spirit”.

President Pranab Mukherjee has also congratulated Kovind on being elected to the post of President. Pranab Mukherjee said ”I offer my best wishes to Ram Nath Kovind for a successful tenure. May you lead India to a path of democracy, stability and prosperity”. Opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar have also congratulated the President elect. Gandhi through his official Twitter handle wished Kovind a great tenure. Incidentally, Nitish Kumar’s party JD(U) had voted for Kovind in the Presidential elections held on July 17. Lalu Prasad Yadav, meanwhile said, ”I congratulate Kovind for winning the election and Meira Kumar for showing a spirited fight”.

J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said ”I hope Kovind’s tenure of inspiring, encouraging and egalitarian. His victory marks an important milestone in political history of India”. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says she is confident that he will work for all.

Meanwhile, BJP President Amit Shah has said ”I firmly believe that his term will take the Post to greater heights & add more dignity to it”. Shah added that crores of oppressed and poor Indians will now see their representative on highest constitutional post.