Presidential Election result 2017: Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation after win, says his victory shows strength of Indian democracy

Kovind had contested the Presidential election against UPA candidate Meira Kumar. (Source: ANI)

Presidential Election result 2017: President elect Ram Nath Kovind in his first public address after winning the Presidential elections said that he was thankful to all those who supported him during the elections and that he was humbled by the support he received. Kovind while addressing the media also stressed on the fact that he came from very humble beginnings and it was only because of the strengths of Indian democracy that he has been elected to the highest office in the land. President elect Kovind also used the media as a medium to speak to what he calls thousands like him. Kovind said ”I want to tell the people that I too come from a very humble background, I want to tell them that I am their representative in the highest office in the land”.

Ram Nath Kovind added, ”My win should prove that even honest people can get ahead in life”. The President elect said that he will devote himself to the nation and that he will honour and respect the Constitution.

Former Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind was today declared the 14th President of India after an election which was held on July 17. Kovind was the Presidential candidate of the BJP-led NDA. Kovind had contested the Presidential election against UPA candidate and former speaker of the Lok Sabha Meira Kumar.

The President Elect has been the head of BJP’s SC and ST wing and has been a two term Rajya Sabha MP. Kovind was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1994 to 2000 and then again from 2000 to 2006.