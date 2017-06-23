Presidential Election Ram Nath Kovind nomination 2017 LIVE Updates: NDA pick files nomination, PM Narendra Modi accompanies him in show of strength

Ram Nath Kovind with BJP veterans including LK Advani.

Presidential Election Ram Nath Kovind nomination 2017 Live Updates: BJP led NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind on Friday filed his nomination papers for Presidential election 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present during the time of nomination in support of Kovind. The Presidential election is scheduled for July 17 and the counting of votes will happen on July 20. On July 24, President Pranab Mukherjee’s term will end. On Thursday, Opposition decided that former Speaker Meira Kumar would be their joint candidate against NDA’s candidate Ram Nath Kovind. Both the candidates are Dalit leaders. If either of the candidates gets elected for the of the highest constitutional position, then after KR Narayanan, who was in the Rashtrapati Bhavan during 1997-2002, will become the second Dalit leader to become the President of India.

Here are all the LIVE and LATEST updates:-

12:56 PM President’s post should be above all the politics, says Ram Nath Kovind after filing nomination papers for his presidential candidature

12:34 PM UP CM Yogi Adityanath says opposing NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind will eventually support anti-Dalit policies of Congress

12:25 PM I am thankful to all those who have supported me, will try to maintain the dignity of the post: Ram Nath Kovind, NDA’s presidential candidate

12: 23 PM WATCH: Visuals of NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu, LK Advani, Amit Shah, Murli Manohar Joshi at Parliament

12:21 PM NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind files his nomination papers in presence of PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, LK Advani and chief ministers of various states

12:10 PM NDA pick Ram Nath Kovind files nomination papers in presence of PM Narendra Modi, LK Advani



12:03 PM NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind will file his nomination papers shortly; visuals from the Parliament.

11:56 AM PM Modi reaches Parliament; NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind will file his nomination papers in presence of PM shortly.

11:20 AM NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind has left from North Avenue, will file his nomination papers today in the presence of PM Modi

11:15 AM I will ask Nitish ji to reconsider his decision, Meira Kumar will win: Lalu Yadav on JDU’s support to NDA presidential candidate Ram N Kovind

11:13 AM PM Narendra Modi is likely to accompany Ram Nath Kovind for the filing of nomination, according to India Today

10: 55 AM: Former Bihar Governor to file his nomination papers soon.