Presidential election 2017: Yogi Adityanath says, Ram Nath Kovind nomination is victory for social justice in India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: ANI)

Presidential election 2017: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate and former Bihar Governor, Ram Nath Kovind is visiting Lucknow to meet the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and MPs today. He is accompanied by Union minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP National General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav along with whom Kovind headed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence for an interaction. While addressing the gathering, CM Adityanath said, “Someone from UP has been nominated for post of President.Parties should have risen from political constraints.” He further said, “The nomination of Ram Nath Kovind is a victory in the fight for social justice in India.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-Central government announced the name of Ram Nath Kovind as their presidential election nominee to relace the existing President Pranab Mukherjee last week. UPA’s choice Meira Kumar will be contesting the polls in the race to raisina against Kovind.

NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind is on his nation-wide tour that he kick-started by visiting his home state to seek support from various political parties. The interaction of Ram Nath Kovind with CM Yogi Adityanath was also attended by Union ministers Uma Bharti and Gadkari, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma. With over 62 per cent of votes firmly behind him, Kovind’s election as the next president is almost certain. Apart from BJP, Kovind has the support of parties like TRS, YSRCP, AIADMK, BJD and the JD(U), according to a PTI report.