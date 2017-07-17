Presidential election 2017: With Ram Nath Kovind, Meira Kumar in fray, leaders of Opposition to meet at Parliament this morning

The election indeed is expected to be a real close one keeping in mind the unity that has been shown by the Opposition parties from across the country. (Image: PTI)

Ahead of the crucial Presidential elections which is all set to take place today, leaders of the Opposition parties will meet at 10 am in the Parliament. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA has picked former Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, the united Opposition led by Congress has pinned its hope on Meira Kumar. The election indeed is expected to be a real close one keeping in mind the unity that has been shown by the Opposition parties from across the country. Both the fray look affirmative over their victory and the elected representative of the Parliament and various state assemblies, later in the day, will vote to elect the next President of India. PM Modi on Sunday congratulated the NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in advance and also assured him of total support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government.

Even Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday presented Meira Kumar and Gopalkrishna Gandhi before its lawmakers and said that the presidential election is a fight against ‘narrow-minded communal vision’, reported Indian Express. The interaction between the opposition lawmakers and the candidates for president and vice president’s post took place on July 16 – a day before the Presidential election. “In these contests, numbers may be against us. But battle must be fought and fought hard,” the Congress President was quoted as saying by ANI.

Later in her speech, Gandhi took a pot shot at the BJP and called upon the opposition parties to fight against ‘divisive and communal vision’. “We can’t and must not let India be hostage to those who wish to impose upon it narrow-minded, divisive and communal vision,” she said further.

Further stating that the constitutional posts of both President and Vice President have come under a siege in the current time, she said “The President and Vice-President are the constitutional heads of state. Both of these are, sadly, under siege today.” Gandhi also added that both are entrusted to discharge duties of offices in a manner that preserves, protects, defends both Constitution and the law.

233 elected members of the Rajya Sabha, 543 from the Lok Sabha, and 4,120 MLAs from all state Assemblies will vote to select the new President of the country. Amid tight security arrangements, polling will begin at 10 am in the morning and will last till 5 pm.