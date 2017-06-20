Presidential Election 2017: When Ram Nath Kovind was denied entry to Shimla retreat of President of India

BJP’s presidential pick Ram Nath Kovind denied entry to President’s Shimla retreat (IE Image)

Presidential Election 2017: Just three weeks back Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Presidential nominee and Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind was in the state of Himachal Pradesh and surprisingly, he was denied entry to the President’s Shimla summer holiday resort. Between May 28 to 30, Ram Nath Kovind visited the town along with his wife and children as a guest of Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat. In Shimla Kovind stayed at Governor House – Raj Bhawan. The President’s summer holiday resort is located 14 km from the Shimla town. It has been noted that every summer President Pranab Mukherjee visited the Retreat except this year because of the Presidential polls which are due on July 17.

According to the Indian Express, on May 29 Ram Nath Kovind went to see forest Siyog and while coming back, Kovind thought of visiting President’s Shimla Retreat, which was about 5 km away from the forest. But unfortunately, Kovind and his family were denied entry by the retreat staff members. The refusal was not in terms of any personal issue as the Rashtrapati Bhawan can only grant the permission for any visit to an outsider other than the President of India.

Since Ram Nath Kovind did not obtain permission from Rashtrapati Bhawan, he faced the refusal. Shashi Kant Sharma, advisor to Himachal Governor, said Kovind “did not mind” being denied entry. “Had he told us, we could have facilitated the visit,” Sharma added.