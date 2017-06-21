Presidential Election 2017: Venkaiah Naidu hails JDU for support to Ram Nath Kovind

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu (PTI)

Presidential Election 2017: Hours after Janata Dal (United) (JDU) extended support to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ‘s Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu commended their act. As quoted by news agency ANI, Naidu said, “JDU’s support to Ram Nath Kovind clearly speaks of his wider acceptability among non- NDA parties.” Further while appealing to other parties for their support he said, “This was intent of wider consultations with opposition parties.Thank Nitish ji for his party’s support. Appeal to other parties to support.” Earlier in the day, JDU leader KC Tyagi on the behalf of the party said, “We decided to extend support to NDA’s presidential candidate #RamNathKovind as his tenure as Governor had been peaceful.”

Meanwhile, JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said they would not attend the meeting of the opposition parties tomorrow as it had become “irrelevant” for them after the party’s announcement of support to Kovind. On Monday, hours after BJP chief Amit Shah announced Kovind’s name as the ruling NDA’s presidential pick, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar had praised his tenure as the governor of the eastern state.

Tyagi, however, insisted that the JD(U)’s decision to support the BJP’s presidential nominee was an “isolated” case, adding that it was all for the opposition’s efforts to forge unity against the saffron party in the future.

(With inputs from agencies)