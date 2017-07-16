Presidential election 2017: To avoid Meira Kumar, JDU gives miss to Opposition event

Presidential election 2017: JD(U) leader Sharad Kumar says the party has very old relations with Meira Kumar and as she will be there in the meeting, it will not look good to attend it. (PTI)

Presidential election 2017: After Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal United (JDU) supported the candidacy of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for the Presidential post in the upcoming election to be held on Monday (July 17), the party is now avoiding the candidate nominated by the Opposition. The JDU has extended support to NDA’s candidate Ram Nath Kovind for the top constitutional post over Opposition candidate Meira Kumar, despite being a part of the same political alliance. Though the party continuously said that its support to Kovind is a one-time and isolated incident, the decision was highly criticized. After all the political unrest over the issue, the party has now decided not to attend the meeting called by the joint Opposition, where the former Lok Sabha speaker will be present as it wants to avoid her, reported news agency ANI. According to the report, the party has very old relation with Meira Kumar and thinks that it will not look good if they go there in the meeting.

Party leader Sharad Kumar told ANI that the party feels that it is not correct for them to attend the meeting. Kumar said that the party has very old relations with Meira Kumar and as she will be there in the meeting, it will not look good to attend it. However, the party has cleared that they would support Gopal Krishna Gandhi for the post of vice president. According to Kumar, he has met Gopal Krishna Gandhi and conveyed to him that it will not be good for the party members to attend a meeting called by Opposition looking at the ongoing situation.

Meanwhile, the JDU also gave a miss to the all-party meeting held a day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Sunday.