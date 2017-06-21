Presidential election 2017: Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami backs NDA nominee

The AIADMK (Amma), led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami. (Source: PTI)

The AIADMK (Amma), led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, today announced its support to NDA’s Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind. The announcement came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi rang up Palaniswami to seek his party’s support for the National Democratic Alliance nominee. A press release issued by the AIADMK headquarters here recalled the Prime Minister calling up Ppalaniswami, who is also party headquarters Secretary, seeking support for Kovind and said the matter was discussed today by the high command. Based on the deliberations, it was decided to unanimously extend support to Kovind, the release said.

Yesterday party leader T T V Dhinakaran had said in Bengaluru after meeting his aunt V K Sasikala in a jail there that AIADMK (Amma)’s stand on backing the NDA presidential nominee would be decided by her.He had told reporters that, “It (the party’s stand o the presidential poll) will be decided by party’s General Secretary Sasikala.” Asked whether the party would support Kovind, he had said “That also will be decided by (party) general secretary.”