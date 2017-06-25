Presidential Election 2017: Sushma Swaraj blasts Meira Kumar for Lok Sabha snub; watch video

Meira Kumar- Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: PTI/ Reuters)

Presidential Election 2017: Ahead of the polls to elect the next President of India scheduled to be held in the month of July 2017, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj hit out at opposition’s presidential candidate choice Meira Kumar. MEA Swaraj on Sunday posted a four-year-old video dated April 30, 2013, on her Twitter handle with the caption, “This is how Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar treated the Leader of Opposition.” The video that was posted on the verified YouTube channel of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the header “UPA is the most corrupt govt. since independence: Smt Sushma Swaraj.” As it can be seen in the video, Swaraj who was making her speech about the problems created by the then ruling party (UPA government) in front of the then Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, was interrupted several times.

The first three minutes of Sushma Swaraj’s speech was peaceful without any interference, but as she proceeded to the later half of her speech where she was pointing out on all the scams that were taking place during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, things started to heat up in the Lok Sabha. While other MPs started making noises, Kumar interrupted MEA Swaraj several times by saying words like, ‘Alright’, ‘thank you’, ‘okay’, ‘I have to proceed’. The speaker asked Swaraj to cut her speech short as others would also like to make a speech. Following which, Sushma Swaraj announced that she was walking out. Take a look at the tweet by MEA Swaraj here-

This is how Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar treated the Leader of Opposition – https://t.co/hxHWHaJ4D9 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 25, 2017

Watch the video here-

Earlier in the week, the opposition announced former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as their candidate for the upcoming Presidential Election to replace current President Pranab Mukherjee. Meira Kumar is standing against ruling party National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s candidate Ram Nath Kovind who was earlier the Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017.