Presidential election 2017: Shiv Sena will remain with NDA in Presidential polls, says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena will be with NDA government for the presidential polls: Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)

Presidential election 2017: As the days to file the nomination of the candidate for the Presidential election gets closer, top BJP leaders have been meeting opposition party leaders for the consensus. BJP president Amit Shah met Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday at Matoshree, Thackeray’s residence to discuss the candidate for the Presidential election. The relations of both the sides has been under strain as both the parties contest to become the supreme power in Maharastra. But the talk on Sunday was a ‘friendly and cordial’ according to the Indian Express sources. The meeting was also attended by Uddhav’s son Aditya, leader of Sena’s youth wing, and Chief Minister of Maharastra Devendra Fadnavis. Thackeray, according to party officials, said: “The Shiv Sena will remain with the NDA in the Presidential polls.”

The sources also said, “both leaders reiterated that the Sena-BJP partnership would work to complete its tenure of five years which was a mandate given by the people.” It added, “Shah sought the support of the Shiv Sena for the Presidential polls and reassured Thackeray that the Shiv Sena would be taken into confidence while determining the candidate for the most coveted post in the country”.

According to the Indian Express report, Thackeray told Shah that they suggested names of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat and agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan. But there has been a lot of opposition for Mohan Bhagwat’s nomination. Thackeray sensing that BJP won’t agree to any of names said,“I would like to know your candidate for the Presidential poll.” Shah informed that the parliamentary board meeting is yet to happen and also an NDA meeting would be held to discuss the matter with alliance partners.