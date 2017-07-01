Presidential election 2017: Shameful to see that the poll has become Dalit vs Dalit contest, says Meira Kumar

“When Kovind Ji & I were nominated, it became caste issue. Shameful that Presidential Election has been turned into Dalit vs Dalit battle,” Kumar said.(Photo: IE)

Congress led Opposition’s Presidential nominee Meira Kumar on Saturday said that it was shameful that the 2017 Presidential Election has been turned into Dalit vs Dalit fight. Kumar, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, said that her unanimous selection by 17 parties shows opposition’s firm unity. “When Kovind Ji & I were nominated, it became caste issue. Shameful that Presidential Election has been turned into Dalit vs Dalit battle,” Kumar said. “17 major opposition parties unanimously selected me as a presidential candidate. The unity is based on firm ideological position,” Kumar added. The former Lok Sabha speaker further said that she was not a “scapegoat” in the upcoming election to the country’s top constitutional post as she was fighting for an ideology. “Anybody fighting for an ideology and appealing to the voice of conscience cannot be a scapegoat. I am a fighter and I will fight and I am sure that many will join me in this fight,” Kumar was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India.

Earlier, Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Ramdas Athawale had taken a jibe at the Congress saying it was using Kumar as a “scapegoat” by fielding her as the opposition candidate in the July 17 presidential election.

While replying to a scribe, Kumar said she was fighting the poll on values and principles which were “sacred” to the people of the country. “Wherever I go, people tell me that I do not have the numbers. If I do not have the numbers, why don’t you round up the figures and declare the results? Why have the elections?,” she asked. Kumar further pointing out that she launched her campaign from the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. “I am carrying forward those values and principles which are sacred to most of my countrymen and women,” said Kumar. “Someone has to take them up. I am taking up your fight also….you want me to withdraw? Do you want me to get defeated? I am simply fighting.”