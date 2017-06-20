Presidential Election 2017: Sasikala to decide on party’s support to NDA nominee

V K Sasikala (PTI)

AIADMK (Amma)’s stand on backing NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind would be decided by general secretary V K Sasikala Natarajan, party leader T T V Dhinakaran said today after meeting her in jail here. Emerging from the prison after meeting Sasikala, also his aunt, Dhinakaran told reporters, “It (the party’s stand on presidential poll) will be decided by party’s general secretary Sasikala.” Asked whether the party will support Kovind, he said, “That also will be decided by (party) general secretary.” On whether Sasikala has given any message to partymen on the matter, he said, “No message was given.” Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Thambidurai also earlier met Sasikala, lodged at the Parapanna Agrahara Prison ever since her conviction in February in the disproportionate assets case along with her two relatives V N Sudhakaran and Elavarasi. Thambidurai first met Sasikala and later in the day, Dhinakaran met her, Director General of Prisons H N Satyanarayana Rao told PTI.

Replying to a question, Dhinakaran maintained that it was a family meeting and there was no political discussion.”Today I came here to meet my aunt Sasikala. There was no political discussion, it was only a family meeting,” he said.

Asked if DMK was destabilising the Tamil Nadu government by dividing AIADMK, Dhinakaran said, “In politics our enemies will try to destabilise our government and divide our party. It is natural. They will try to do that, but we will fend off their actions and protect our party,” he said. Thambidurai termed the meeting as courtesy call and denied any division in the party and corruption charges against his leaders.

“I met Madam Chinamma. It was a courtesy call. Nothing special in that. Tamil Nadu is doing very well. Party stands united. There is no division. We all follow Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) legacy. Also, this is centenary year celebrations of MGR (AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu chief minister) too,” he said. Replying to a query, Thambidurai blamed DMK Working President MK Stalin for “conspiring” against the AIADMK.

“I can only say, there is no bribery case against anyone. Everything is alright. This is purposely developed by Stalin, and therefore I totally deny all these things (corruption allegations),” he said.