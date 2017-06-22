Presidential election 2017: Ram Nath Kovind to file nomination tomorrow; 20 CMs to remain present, says report



Presidential election 2017: It will be nothing less than a huge show of strength when the BJP led NDA candidate for Presidential election Ram Nath Kovind will file nomination on Thursday. Reportedly, at least 20 chief ministers are likely to remain present during the filing of nomination, India Today said quoting sources. Meanwhile, more support poured in for Ram Nath Kovind after JDU and Shiv Sena decided to back the NDA candidate. The BJP had named Dalit leader and ex-Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as the NDA’s candidate for the post of president. The decision was taken by BJP after a nearly two-hour meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board. The political parties had been informed of the NDA’s choice.

After being named as the NDA candidate, Ram Nath Kovind had resigned from the Bihar Governor post. President Pranab Mukherjee accepted the resignation of Kovind as the Governor of Bihar, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi will discharge the functions of the Governor of Bihar, in addition to his own duties, the communique said.

The name of 71-year-old Kovind, a low-profile Dalit leader and a two-term BJP Rajya Sabha member, came as a surprise for many. After his nomination, Kovind came to Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. PM Modi had said that Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional president and continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. “I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President & continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden & marginalised,” the prime minister tweeted.

The presidential election is scheduled for July 17. Pranab Mukherjee completes his five-year term on July 24.