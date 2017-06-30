Presidential election 2017: Ram Nath Kovind, Meira Kumar to visit Chennai tomorrow

Meira Kumar, who is scheduled to arrive here by 5 PM, will seek the support of DMK and Congress legislators here.

Rashtrapati Bhavan hopefuls, Ram Nath Kovind and Meira Kumar, will be in Chennai tomorrow to meet leaders of political parties and seek their support. Kovind, nominated by the BJP-led NDA, will meet the AIADMK factions, Puducherry AINRC MLAs and the lone BJP legislator from Kerala, O Rajagopal. Scheduled to arrive tomorrow morning, he will meet Chief Minister K Palaniswami at Kalaivanar Arangam. He will meet former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam-led AIADMK faction at the Russian Cultural Centre, according to BJP sources. Kovind’s meeting with AIADMK Amma deputy general secretary T T V Dhinakaran is not likely, even as his loyalists are expected to be at Kalaivanar Arangam for a meeting with him, the sources added.

Meira Kumar, who is scheduled to arrive here by 5 PM, will seek the support of DMK and Congress legislators here. A Congress press release said she would call on the nonagenarian DMK president M Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence by 8 PM. She will leave for Puducherry on July 2 morning and later in the day proceed to Kerala.