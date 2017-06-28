Presidential election 2017: Rahul Gandhi takes to Twitter, bats against ideology of divisiveness, says Meira Kumar represents values that bind us as a nation

Opposition Presidential candidate Meira Kumar filed her nomination on Wednesday.

Presidential election 2017: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday came out in support of Congress led UPA pick Meira Kumar. Taking to Twitter, Rahul wrote, “Against the ideology of divisiveness she represents the values that bind us as a nation&a ppl.Proud to have @meira_kumar ji as our candidate.” Earlier, on Tuesday, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar had tweeted, “The ‘ideological fight’ stands for what we feel is threatened in our society and for those voices that are forced to remain in the margins.” Opposition Presidential candidate Meira Kumar filed her nomination on Wednesday.

Prior to filing nomination, Kumar on Tuesday held a press conference, reiterating that there should not be one upmanship on caste for the post of President. Speaking on the emergence of two factions, each supporting the two Presidential candidates, Kumar said that 17 political parties have extended their support to her. “I have written to the collegium of MPs and MLAs and asked for their support. I have requested them to listen to the inner voice of conscience,” she said.

Responding to a poser on Janata Dal (United) supporting NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, Kumar said, “Such things happen in politics. I will decide what to do at the right time.” Kumar said that she will start her presidential campaign from Gujarat’s Sabarmati Ashram.

Kumar has been pitted against BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind by the opposition.

The Presidential election is set to take place on July 17.