Presidential election 2017: President’s post is above party politics, says NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind

Kovind said that once he became the Governor of Bihar, he did not remain member of any political party and he performed all his duties as governor as per the Constitution. (Source: IE)

NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind today said the President’s post is above party politics as it is the highest Constitutional post of the country. Kovind made the remark at a meeting he had with the NDA MPs, MLAs and other supporters at Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das’ residence here this afternoon. Union Chemical and Fertilisers Minister Ananth Kumar briefed the media quoting Kovind having said at the meeting that “Service to the nation is my duty and given an opportunity to serve as president I will keep the national interest and constitution of India as my top priority.” Kovind said that once he became the Governor of Bihar, he did not remain member of any political party and he performed all his duties as governor as per the Constitution.

He said the Constitution is the final book for him and as the president of the country he will follow only the Constitution. Ananth Kumar said after declaration of Ram Nath Kovind’s candidature for the president’s post, the support for him has been growing and several political parties from the opposition camp have also supported him. The Union minister said AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh and TRS in Telengana have also lent support to Kovind. Kumar said in Jharkhand, besides NDA ally AJSU party, MLA Gita Koda of Jai Bharat Samanta Party and MLA Bhanu Pratap Sahi of Naujawan Sangharsh Morcha have also offered their support to Bhanu Pratap Sahi of Naujawan Sangharsh Morcha have also offered their support to Kovind.

You may also want to watch:

Kovind expressed his gratitude to the people of Jharkhand and said that the support of most of the people for his candidature is, in fact, respect for Indian tradition and culture. Welcoming Kovind earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that Kovind as the governor of Bihar has increased the dignity of the post of governor.