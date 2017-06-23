Presidential Election 2017: Position of president above politics, says NDA pick Ram Nath Kovind

During his nomination today Kovind was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Presidential Election 2017: Minutes after filing his nomination papers, NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind today said that position of the president of the country should be above politics, PTI said. During his nomination today Kovind was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other senior BJP leaders including LK Advani and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states. “Ever since I became governor, I don’t belong to any political party”, he was quoted as saying by the news agency. While promising to keep the position of the first citizen above politics, he further said, “I will strive to keep president’s post above party politics”.

The former Bihar Governor not only got support from NDA but parties like JD(U) and O Pannerselvam faction of AIADMK had also announced their support for him. Earlier yesterday, Opposition parties led by the Congress, had decided to name Meira Kumar as their candidate for the July 17 presidential election. Seventeen Opposition parties had met at the Parliament library yesterday to discuss on picking a consensus candidate – Meira Kumar emerged as their nominee.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad was quoted by the paper as saying yesterday, “Opposition parties have unanimously proposed the name of Meira Kumar for the upcoming Rashtrapathi Election.” Calling her the “crusader for social justice”, Azad had said that the Opposition could not have selected a better candidate than her, the paper added.

Meira Kumar, who has served as Lok Sabha speaker from 2009 to 2014, has been a five-time Member of Parliament. She was the union minister for Water Resources in the United Progressive Alliance government. President Pranab Mukherjee’s term ends on July 24. The presidential election is scheduled to be held on July 17, with counting to be done on July 20.