Presidential Election 2017: Polling sees nearly 100 percent voting; highest ever in prez poll

Presidential Election 2017: Members of the Parliament and Legislative Assemblies today voted to elect the country’s next president. The election seems to be in favour of NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind against opposition-backed Meira Kumar.

Presidential Election 2017: Members of the Parliament and Legislative Assemblies today voted to elect the country’s next president. The election seems to be in favour of NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind against opposition-backed Meira Kumar, IANS said. The polling was about 98-99 percent. Lok Sabha Secretary General and Returning Officer Anoop Mishra termed the polling as perhaps the highest turnout ever in the presidential poll.

Speaking further he said a total of 717 MPs and five MLAs were expected to vote in the Parliament today. Of them, 714 MPs and four MLAs voted. BJP president Amit Shah, who is also an MLA in Gujarat, had sought permission to vote in the national capital. Those MPs who did not cast their votes include Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal, BJD’s Rama Chandra Hansdah and Anbumani Ramadoss of PMK.

According to Mishra, as many as 776 members are there in both Houses of the Parliament and of them, 771 were eligible to cast their votes. He further said that about 54 MPs had also sought permission to vote in state capitals.

Ten states Assam, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, and Union Territory of Puducherry saw 100 per cent turnout, while other states also recorded “almost 100 per cent” voting. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to cast his votes. The counting of votes will be on July 20. About nine ballot boxes will reach the national on Monday while the rest will reach in Delhi the next day. He also said that votes will be counted first in Delhi, followed by states, IANS report said.

The voting to elect successor to President Pranab Mukherjee, who will demit office on July 25, began simultaneously in 32 polling stations, one in Parliament House and rest one each in state Assemblies at 10 am, which ended at 5 pm. With voting picking up, many MPs queued in Parliament House outside the polling booth in Room No 62 cast their votes

Brisk voting was also seen Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand as MLAs and some MPs lined up outside legislative complexes to elect next President. Most MLAs voted in the first three hours of polling, IANS said.