Presidential election 2017: Opposition did not approach the poll properly, says Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen tonight said that the opposition parties did not approach the Presidential poll properly. “It is true that politics is at times seen through the prism of tactics, strategy and diplomacy, and not through the prism of idealism. Yes! It is true that such times come in politics,” Sen told reporters on the sidelines of the screening of a documentary film on his life and works. As far as issues about the presidential election is concerned, “bidding goodbye to idealism and using diplomacy to win the election is wrong and not fruitful”, he said. “I see no reason behind considering it as a moral and acceptable argument. They (opposition) did not approach the election in a proper way. This is my emphatic belief,” Sen said. “It does not talk about idealism,” he said. Sen’s comments came in the wake of the opposition having decided to field former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar against NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the July 17 presidential election. The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had earlier said, “Opposition parties have unanimously proposed the name of Meira Kumar for the upcoming Rashtrapathi Election.