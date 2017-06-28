Presidential Election 2017: Opposition candidate Meira Kumar files nomination

Presidential Election 2017: Opposition led by Congress candidate Meira Kumar today filed her nomination papers in Delhi for the upcoming Presidential election 2017. (ANI image)

Presidential Election 2017: Opposition led by Congress candidate Meira Kumar today filed her nomination papers in Delhi for the upcoming Presidential election 2017. She is contesting against NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind. The former Lok Sabha Speaker arrived in Parliament this morning and was accompanied by Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party leadder in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, according to ANI report. Party vice president Rahul Gandhi said that against the ideology of divisiveness she represents the values that bind India as a nation. Rahul said that he was proud to have her as Opposition candidate. A total of 17 opposition parties have thrown their weight behind Kumar for the post of President of India.

The election will be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee’s term is ending on July 24. The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued the notification in this regard and the process of the nomination culminates today.

The former Lok Sabha speaker will start start her campaign from June 30 from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat after scrutiny of her nomination. She said Mahatma Gandhi led the freedom struggle and threw out a big empire on the basis of truth and non-violence from Sabarmati. “One derives a lot of strength from there and that is why I am going there.”

Addressing her first press conference after being chosen as the joint candidate of 17 opposition parties, she said that this unity is based on their firm ideological positions, democratic values, inclusiveness, social justice, freedom of press, transparency, end of poverty, destruction of caste structure as some of those cherished values which form an important component of this ideology.

“This ideology is very close to my heart. In the coming election this will be my plank on which I will contest,” she said.