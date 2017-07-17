Presidential Election 2017: Not just BJP, even these Opposition leaders voted for Ram Nath Kovind

The Presidential election 2017 was held on Monday with NDA contender Ram Nath Kovind taking on the UPA candidate Meira Kumar. (Source: PTI)

Presidential election 2017 was held in India with NDA contender Ram Nath Kovind taking on the UPA candidate Meira Kumar. Despite the latter having the support of as many as 18 Opposition parties, Kovind was in a stronger position given that UPA had more votes in its bank. Also, it was expected that non-NDA parties like All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) might vote in his favour. So, clearly, Meira Kumar needed a lot of support to win the election. As it turned out, not just BJP but even these opposition leaders voted in favour of Ram Nath Kovind giving a major blow to Meira Kumar and Opposition:

1. The Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee right after the polling came out said that all the TMC lawmakers have voted for Meira Kumar. However, party leader Ashish Saha told ANI that he along with five others voted for Ram Nath Kovind as a protest against the crimes of CPI(M), Congress and TMC.

Votes across various assemblies have be cast. India prepares itself for its 14th President. #PresidentElectionDay pic.twitter.com/4mJpK8NvZf — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 17, 2017

2. Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav had announced on Sunday evening that he will vote for Ram Nath Kovind despite the party deciding to vote for Meira Kumar. After the polling, he took to Twitter and confirmed that he voted for Kovind after the instruction of Mulayam Singh.

3. Days before the election, Aam Aadmi Party had announced its support to Congress candidate Meira Kumar. However, AAP leader HS Phoolka had said that he will go against it. It will be interesting to see if was able to convince some other party leaders to so or not.

4. The Bharatiya Janata Party had said that it wants Ram Nath Kovind to win this year’s election with at least 70% votes making it a historic poll. It looked possible with the kind of unity that was on display by the alliance until Gujarat BJP leader Nalin Kotadiya while speaking to ABP News said that he will not vote for Ram Nath Kovind even if he is removed from the party. This could be a major setback for the party’s ambitions if Nalin is able to convince a few others to do the same as well.

I hope legislators will listen to their conscience in the battle of ideologies: Meira Kumar #PresidentElectionDay pic.twitter.com/cdUtg6N4SR — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 17, 2017

The total strength of the electoral college is 10,98,903 votes and to win the election the candidates need to cross the halfway mark. The value of an MLA’s vote depends on the population of the state he or she represents but the value of a vote given by an MP remains 708 irrespective of the number of people he/she is representing.