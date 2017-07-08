Presidential election 2017: NDA president candidate Ram Nath Kovind to visit Gujarat on July 11

According to him, Shah was earlier scheduled to visit Gujarat from July 9 to 11. However, the duration of his tour was subsequently cut short to just one day. (PTI

NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind will visit Gujarat on July 11 as part of his nationwide tour to seek the support of the lawmakers.The former Bihar governor is scheduled to arrive at the Ahmedabad airport at 6 pm on July 11, where he will be given a grand welcome by BJP leaders and supporters, the saffron party’s state unit chief, Jitu Vaghani, told reporters here today.”Kovindji will then head to Gandhinagar, where he will interact with the BJP MPs and MLAs at the Swarnim Sankool,” he added. BJP president Amit Shah, who is also scheduled to visit Gujarat on July 11 to take part in party programmes, will also remain present on the occasion, along with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his deputy Nitin Patel and several other party leaders and office-bearers, said Vaghani.

According to him, Shah was earlier scheduled to visit Gujarat from July 9 to 11. However, the duration of his tour was subsequently cut short to just one day.”Shah is likely to hold a meeting with the MPs and MLAs from the state. He will also address the north zone booth- level workers in Gandhinagar on July 11,” said Vaghani.

The presidential election is scheduled to be held on July 17 and the counting of votes will be taken up on July 20.The opposition has fielded former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar in the presidential election, who launched her poll campaign from Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on June 22.