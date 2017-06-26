Presidential Election 2017: NDA Kerala Unit urges MLAs and MPs to vote for Ram Nath Kovind   

BJP State President Kummanom Rajasekharan (Reuters)

NDA Kerala Unit today urged MPs and MLAs from the state, ruled by CPI(M) led LDF, to cooperate for the victory of its presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind forgetting political differences. BJP State President Kummanom Rajasekharan and NDA State Chairman Thushar Vellappally in a joint statement said the coming president election was very significant to the country and “all should unite and cooperate for his (Kovind’s)win forgetting political differences”. “We expect the MPs and MLAs from the state to play a constructive role by recognising the progressive changes taking place in the country”, the leaders said. It was necessary to strengthen the implementation of the development and welfare projects carried out by the Centre, they added. Kovind is likely to get only the vote of O Rajagopal, the lone BJP MLA in the state assembly with 140 members. The Congress headed UDF is the main Opposition in the state. All the 20 MPs in Lok Sabha and Nine Rajya Sabha members are from either LDF or UDF. Noted film star turned BJP politician Suresh Gopi is the nominated member in Raja Sabha from the state. UDF partner and JD(U) member in Rajya Sabha M P Veerendra Kumar has stated that the party unit in the state would not vote for Kovind.