Presidential Election 2017: NCP denies voting for Ram Nath Kovind

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday dismissed reports that its lawmakers were voting for the NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the Presidential election. “The rumours that NCP MPs and MLAs are voting for the NDA presidential candidate are false. We are voting for our candidate, Meira Kumar,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said in a statement. “We have been part of her candidature selection process and we were with her during filing of her nomination papers. All rumours are baseless and should be ignored,” he added. Malik’s statement came in response to reports in a section of the media that its legislators and MPs were voting for Kovind on Monday.

On Saturday, independent legislator Ravi Rana said that at least 10 Congress and five NCP legislators from the state would vote for the NDA candidate. However, leaders of both parties immediately pooh-poohed his claims and said they were meant to create confusion.