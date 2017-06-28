Presidential election 2017: My ideology has an edge over ideology of NDA nominee, says Meira Kumar

“I have respect for my illustrious opponent and I don’t have an edge over him. But my ideology certainly has an edge over his ideology and that I am very sure of,” said Meira Kumar. (Reuters)

The opposition’s presidential candidate Meira Kumar on Wednesday said her ideology of inclusiveness and democratic values has an edge over the ideology represented by NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind.m”It is not a personal fight. I have respect for my illustrious opponent and I don’t have an edge over him. But my ideology certainly has an edge over his ideology and that I am very sure of. We are genuinely here for Dalits, weaker sections and for women,” Meira Kumar said in an interview to NDTV news channel. Asked about the numbers in the President’s election — scheduled for July 17 — going against her, the former Lok Sabha Speaker said: “No battle is a losing battle, especially if it is fought for the right cause.”

“I believe in my ideology. I am going to start my campaign from Sabarmati Ashram of Mahatma Gandhi…it’s symbolic. I believe in his ideology, I believe in his democratic values, I believe in inclusiveness, social justice, transparency and freedom of press,” she said. Earlier in the day, Meira Kumar filed her nomination for the President’s election at Parliament House here.