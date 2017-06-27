Presidential Election 2017: Meira Kumar thanks 17 Opposition parties for support, says it is based on common ideology

Presidential Election 2017: Support by 17 Opposition parties is based on common ideology, says Meira Kumar. (ANI)

Presidential Election 2017: Days after as many as 17 Opposition parties named Meira Kumar as their candidate for the upcoming presidential election to take on NDA pick Ram Nath Kovind, the former Lok Sabha Speaker and senior Congress leader thanked them for their support and said that the support is based on common ideology. “The unity of Opposition parties is based on ideological values which include democratic values, end of poverty, transparency, destruction of caste structure. These ideologies are also close to my heart because of which I agreed to be their presidential candidate”, she said while speaking to the media persons. Meira Kumar further said that she has also written a letter to ‘Nirvachan Mandal’, requesting for their support.

Last Sunday, Union Minister and senior BJP Sushma Swaraj had posted a tweet and a video clip on her Twitter account, questiong her attitude when she was the speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament, an Indian Express report said. This was the first such attack on either of the two main candidates in the race to Rashtrapati Bhawan. “This is how Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar treated the Leader of Opposition,” Swaraj posted along with the video clip.

You may also like to watch this video

The six-minute video from BJP’s YouTube channel, shows clips of Lok Sabha proceedings on April 30, 2013, when the party was attacking the UPA II government on several corruption cases, mainly coal scam. Meira Kumar in the video is seen repeatedly telling Swaraj who is delivering a speech: “Alright, thank you so much… Yes, yes, alright, OK, alright, thank you… Please, I have to now proceed with this Sushmaji. Thank you, Sushmaji.” as per the paper.